Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,753 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Shares of VEEV opened at $160.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

