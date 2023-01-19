Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 64,661 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,310,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,172,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSS stock opened at $251.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $345.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.80 and its 200 day moving average is $244.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

