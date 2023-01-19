Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,187,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,719,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,906,000 after buying an additional 265,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HZNP opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.