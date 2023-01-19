Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 2.4 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.