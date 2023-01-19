Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

