EAC Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. EAC has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $5,028.38 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 150.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00398244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016628 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001381 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03458105 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,955.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

