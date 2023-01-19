Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ SEVN opened at 11.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.42. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of 8.57 and a 12-month high of 11.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
