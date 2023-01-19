Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SEVN opened at 11.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.42. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of 8.57 and a 12-month high of 11.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEVN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

