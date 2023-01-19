FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04, reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $35.70 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

