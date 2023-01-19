Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Hold”

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$15.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.98 and a one year high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean purchased 22,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$292,404.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,097. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$676,200.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

