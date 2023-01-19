Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Firstegy

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.94.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.09. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

About Enerflex

Get Rating

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

