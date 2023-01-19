Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 4.8%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.74. 34,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,050,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

