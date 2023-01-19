Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 4.8%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.74. 34,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,050,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.