Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 269,345 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Columbia Sportswear worth $83,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

