Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $225.19 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $8,703,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

