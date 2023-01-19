Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

