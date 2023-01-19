Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,537 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.