Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Trading Down 1.5 %

Textron stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

