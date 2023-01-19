The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.