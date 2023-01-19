Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $27,310,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $220.45.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.35.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.