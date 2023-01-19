Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 40,473 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,473 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,801,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.