FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.48. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $256.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
