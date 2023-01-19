Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

