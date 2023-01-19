24,652 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

