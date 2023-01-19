Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 177.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $3,023,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

PPG opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $165.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

