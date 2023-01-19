1,360 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $156.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average is $158.34.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

