Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 248 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,068.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $917.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.89.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

