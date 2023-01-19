Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.65. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.