Entergy Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.59 on Thursday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

