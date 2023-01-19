FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Cut by Analyst

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

