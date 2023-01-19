Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

CLH opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

