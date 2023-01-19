Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MS. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

NYSE MS opened at $96.58 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

