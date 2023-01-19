The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

