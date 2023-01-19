Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

