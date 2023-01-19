Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 226,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $139.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $316.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

