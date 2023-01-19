Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.48.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

