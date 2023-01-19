First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $97.07.

