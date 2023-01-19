Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

FISV stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

