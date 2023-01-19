Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,291 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $205.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.