Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $826,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.