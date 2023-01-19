Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25.

