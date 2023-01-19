Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 238 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.31. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

