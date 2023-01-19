Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,365,000 after acquiring an additional 227,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

