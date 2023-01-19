Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 346,060 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 346,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Oak Street Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,813,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 679,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 252,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $198,162.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,101.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 6,601 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $198,162.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,101.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,170 shares of company stock worth $2,524,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSH opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

