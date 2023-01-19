Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.