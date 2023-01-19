Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 704.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.