Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 40,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $57,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $315.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $333.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

