Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

