Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after buying an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after buying an additional 605,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 496.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

