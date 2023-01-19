Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

