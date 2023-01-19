Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,208 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

