Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,338 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

